Georgia police officers kill 250-pound bear found in resident’s backyard, authorities say

ELBERTON, Ga. — A bear was shot and killed last week after officials say posed a threat to public safety.
Elberton police officials said on June 23, officers received reports of a bear in the backyard of a home on Heard Street around 9 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When officers arrived, they found a 250-pound bear in the backyard of the home.
Due to safety concerns related to a busy highway and foot traffic in the area, officers decided to kill the bear.
After killing the bear, officers called a local taxidermist and meat processor to remove the body.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Heading to Georgia lakes for 4th of July? There’s a new law that you need to know about
- Ga. mother had her 15-year-old, 8-year-old sons smash inside store to steal, deputies say
- Luggage piling up due to canceled flights at airport ahead of 4th of July weekend
Officers also notified the Georgia Department of Natural Resources of the incident.
“They trust the officers made the right decision since the officer believed there was a public safety issue,” Georgia DNR told Channel 2 Action News.
Police have not said if any resident or officer was injured in the incident.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
“This is the first time in the 23 years that I have been policing in Elberton that I can recall encountering a bear,” Scott Marunich, Elberton Chief of Police, told Channel 2 Action News. “We have never needed nor has GA DNR come and taught any classes to our local law enforcement. Although I stand behind the decision the officers made, going forward, GA DNR will come and give instructions on incidents of this type, and a policy is being developed t assist officers in the future.”
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group