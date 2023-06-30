Luggage piling up due to cancelled flights at airport ahead of 4th of July weekend

ATLANTA — People are preparing for travel as the 4th of July holiday approaches.

But this year, people are experiencing shortages, weather and even phone connection that may impact flights.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport where a stack of luggage was piling up, all from canceled flights.

Bags are still waiting to be collected from passengers from canceled flights over the past few days.

The FAA said backups are easing in U.S. airports thanks to a break in the weather, but United Airlines continues to struggle.

One passenger knows the struggle all too well.

“There are quite a few people I talked to that also delayed. This is united, it’s been a nightmare,” said Michael Paterno.

Paterno is hoping to get to Alaska for a family cruise and he is uncertain if he will make it in time before his ship sets sail. He said the hardest part is getting someone to explain why.

“We can’t get any answers right now. We’re waiting on this long line, so good luck with that,” he said.

To help navigate possible delays, you can download the app for the airline or go online 24-hours before your flight to find out where your plane is coming from.

