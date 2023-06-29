Ga. woman riding scooter killed when deer hits her, sheriff says

EATONTON, Ga. — A Georgia woman was killed Wednesday night after she was hit by a deer while she was driving a scooter near Lake Oconee, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident happened on Ward’s Chapel Road in Eatonton around 8:30 Wednesday.
Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said 48-year-old Misty Renee Honeycutt was driving a 150RL Magnum scooter to her home when a deer ran into her.
She was rushed to the hospital, where she died.
The deer was no longer at the scene of the crash, but deputies found hair in the wreckage.
Honeycut had severe head trauma and didn’t appear to be wearing a helmet when she was hit, according to the sheriff.
