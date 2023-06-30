Tyler Perry tells 93-year-old woman trying to save home he will ‘help you fight’

ATLANTA — Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry is stepping up to help a 93-year-old woman who is fighting to keep her home that has been in her family since the Civil War.

Josephine Wright told WSAV-TV that developers are trying to force her to sell her land.

A lawsuit by Bailey Point Investment Group names Wright and the property’s co-owner and Wright’s former daughter-in-law, Delores Wright, WSAV said. Bailey Point is developing land right behind her home.

The investment company is trying to develop 27 acres of land around Wright’s property.

Bailey Point contends Wright is blocking their progress. They filed a lawsuit saying parts of Wright’s home are on their property, and that they have the paperwork to prove it, among other issues, WSAV reported.

Wright told WSAV that she already paid to move a shed, which cost about $1,900 and got rid of a satellite dish. The developers say her porch is still on land they own.

Wright said the developers made offers to buy her land and she told WSAV that when she turned them down, they started harassing her.

Perry posted about Wright on his Instagram page, saying “‘I’ve pretty much been a fighter all my life,’ said 93-year-old Josephine Wright. Well, that makes two of us. Ms. Wright, please tell [me] where to show up and what you need to help you fight.”

Perry is no stranger when it comes to his kindness and generosity, especially in the Atlanta community.

In February, Channel 2 Action News reported on how Perry was making a 750,000 donation to assist low-income seniors with their property tax payments through the Invest Atlanta Partnership nonprofit.

Perry has hosted food giveaways in time for Thanksgiving and has helped out numerous organizations that have fallen victim to criminals.

As for Wright, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for her legal fees.

