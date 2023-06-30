Man shot 6 times stopping customer from groping woman is now recovering at home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a man shot six times after he stopped someone from groping a woman says her son has a long recovery ahead.

The mother told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that she wants the shooter to turn himself in because she’s worried he may hurt someone else.

Surveillance video shows an unruly restaurant customer open fire Jose Nieto, 28. He was shot six times.

“We ask from our Christian beliefs that he turn himself in and have remorse for what he did,” his mother told Johnson, through a translator.

Nieto is back home after three surgeries, but his mother said he may need another one on his wrist.

Gwinnett County police say Nieto was working at Mariscos el Kortia on South Norcross Tucker Road on June 6 after midnight.

That’s when police say he escorted Carlos Alvear-Olive, 44, outside because he touched a woman’s bottom.

Video shows the suspect getting a weapon from his waistband and firing.

“The first thing he said when he woke up from the hospital and saw his family was I’m sorry I failed you,” Nieto’s mother said.

Nieto also works a construction job to support his two small children in Gwinnett County and his parents in Venezuela.

The shooting has left him unable to work while he recovers but his mother said he has nothing to apologize for.

If the person who shot him asks for forgiveness, his mother told Johnson that he already has it.

“We forgive him as a family. We forgive him for what he did. To have remorse and to not do this to anybody else,” Nieto’s mother said.

Police took out multiple warrants Alvear-Olives’ arrest. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Gwinnett County police.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Nieto’s medical expenses.

