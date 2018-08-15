  • Middle school teacher charged with molesting student on campus

    By: Tom Jones

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County middle school teacher has been arrested and charged with molesting a student at school. 

    Darriel Bailey worked at M.D. Roberts Middle School, police said. He's accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a 13-year-old student, according to a warrant. 

    Bailey faces charges of child molestation, sodomy, enticing a child for indecent purposes and sexual assault. 

    Channel 2's Tom Jones spoke to parents, who were outraged that the school system didn't tell them about the arrest. 

