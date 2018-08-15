Middle school teacher charged with molesting student on campus

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County middle school teacher has been arrested and charged with molesting a student at school.
Darriel Bailey worked at M.D. Roberts Middle School, police said. He's accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a 13-year-old student, according to a warrant.
Parents react after hearing police arrested a teacher for sexually assaulting a 13 year old student at school. The story is coming up at 5. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/GGVgiaD1Z3— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) August 15, 2018
Bailey faces charges of child molestation, sodomy, enticing a child for indecent purposes and sexual assault.
Channel 2's Tom Jones spoke to parents, who were outraged that the school system didn't tell them about the arrest.
We're talking to appalled parents for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
updated monthly, the CDC warns.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Do you know her? Body found in landfill has several distinctive tattoos
- Mom killed shielding children from car on 1st day of school
- Georgia deputy's 4-year-old granddaughter killed in crash
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}