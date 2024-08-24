MARTA bus driver hit by car while getting on bus in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A MARTA bus driver is in the hospital after being hit by a car in a hit-and-run on Saturday afternoon.

MARTA officials say the driver was walking to get on the bus at Stockbridge Road and Davidson Circle when he was hit.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Clayton County police say they are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. They have not made any arrests and have not released details on possible suspects.

Photos from the area shared with Channel 2 Action News show other cars that appear to have also been hit, one of which is crashed into a sign.

MARTA officials say the bus the man was driving was also hit.

