Man killed when truck falls on top of him at salvage yard

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A worker died at a Clayton County salvage yard after a vehicle fell on top of him Monday, witnesses say.
The accident happened at Southern Auto Salvage in Ellenwood.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington spoke with police, who said 31-year-old Michael Hilley was working to remove a part from a pick-up truck that was being held up with a fork lift. Something went wrong and truck landed on top of him.
Police say Hilley's death was accidental and is not under investigation.
A longtime customer spoke to Washington about the dangers of salvage yard work.
“Some situations are (dangerous) depending on how the location is and how the cars or trucks are situated, so I’m sad for that family," Randolph Hayes told Washington.
