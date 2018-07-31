0 Shark stolen from aquarium returned, but not expected to survive kidnapping

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Update: 10:00 p.m. EDT July 30: The San Antonio Aquarium has its horned shark back, according to a post on the aquarium’s twitter page.

The small shark was rescued Monday after investigators tracked down one of the alleged thieves, who confessed to the crime, according to KSAT-TV.

One person is in custody as police continue searching for the two others.

The suspects are facing felony theft charges and possibly federal charges, too, KSAT reported.

The shark is not expected to survive because it was placed in a bucket that contained bleach when it was stolen from the facility.

Three People Stole A Shark From An Aquarium By Hiding It In A Baby Stroller https://t.co/ranULeEzXR — Michelle Broder Van Dyke (@MBVD) July 31, 2018

>> Read more trending news

(Original story)

Police are looking for a trio of thieves they say stole a shark Saturday from the San Antonio Aquarium.

Leon Valley police Chief Joseph Salvaggio told KSAT that three people, two males and one female, were caught on surveillance video allegedly stealing a small shark from an open display. KENS5 reported that the trio were seen on video taking the 2- to 3-foot shark out of the tank, wrapping it in a blanket and placing it in a baby stroller.

The alleged thieves are then spotted leaving the aquarium with the stroller. The suspects are believed to have left in a maroon Chevrolet Silverado truck, KENS5 reported.

BREAKING: Police are looking for a trio of thieves who stole a shark from the San Antonio Aquarium over the weekend by stuffing it into a stroller #KSATnews https://t.co/9BXqtPprwr — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) July 30, 2018

A wildlife expert told KENS5 the horn shark can only live outside of water for one to two hours. Aquarium employees discovered the shark was missing about 45 minutes after the theft, KSAT reported.

Police told KSAT a person of interest is in custody and police have located the truck, which was impounded. Salvaggio said those involved will face felony theft charges.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.