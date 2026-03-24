Lines at airport smaller, travelers still arriving 6 hours early

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Security lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were far shorter than travelers have seen in recent days, amid the funding turmoil caused by a partial government shutdown.

Travelers and TSA on how delays are being handled LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5.

TSA works shared frustrations with Channel 2’s Candace McCowan about the presence of agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the airport to help with security, following the deployment of agents by President Donald Trump on Monday.

The funding battle in U.S. Congress remains centered on funding for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which TSA and ICE are both a part of.

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