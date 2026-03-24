Why travel expert says now is the time to book trips for the rest of the year

ATLANTA — A lot of people are thinking about traveling for spring break and also looking ahead to summer plans. But with the ongoing travel disruptions, should you keep the trip or should you cancel it?

Clint Henderson, managing editor for the Points Guy, joined Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday to walk travelers through what they need to know and why now is the time to book your flights for the rest of the year.

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When it comes to the trip you already booked, Henderson says you should keep it, but plan accordingly.

“If you want to avoid TSA lines, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays are going to be your best bet. There are less business travelers. But that’s also the cheapest times to fly,” Henderson said.

The Points Guy managing editor says the cheapest days to fly will become more important in the coming weeks and months.

Henderson says jet fuel prices have been spiking. He says you should go ahead and book all your trips for the rest of the year now if you can.

“It’s crazy advice, yes. I usually tell people 1 to 2 months ahead of time for domestic. Right now, we’re throwing the playbook out and saying book all of your trips. Then you can potentially get a trip credit if the price drops between now and when you travel,” Henderson said.

He added that if you’re booking now, make sure you avoid buying a basic economy fare because you won’t get a refund or trip credit.

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