Lights turned back on after days of darkness at Riverdale apartment complex

RIVERDALE, Ga. — For almost two weeks, neighbors at an apartment complex in Riverdale have been living in complete darkness.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned on Friday night that the lights are back on.

Tenants at the Stonegate Townhomes on Roy Huie Road told Jones that their safety had been at risk because there haven’t been any exterior lights for the last 10 days. They claim that the complex never paid its electric bill.

Jones went to the leasing office and a property manager told him the lights were off because of non-payment. The property manager said there is a discrepancy between the owner and Georgia Power that’s keeping her from resolving the issue.

Neighbors say a child was almost hit at the bus stop because it was so dark.

“He was turning in but he didn’t see the kids or the white wall. And it was a baby standing there and he swerved,” a neighbor described.

It’s unclear if the issue with Georgia Power has been resolved.

