Large school supply drive held in Clayton County as students prepare to return to class

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of people came out to a school supply drive in Clayton County on Saturday.

Earlier this month, the Walmart Supercenter in Hampton, Georgia set up giant donation bins to allow customers to donate school supplies.

On Saturday the store held a large block party in their parking lot complete with bounce houses, food trucks, and a live DJ.

A school bus was filled with donated school supplies.

Walmart’s wellness center also provided free blood pressure screenings and the barbershop gave attendees free haircuts.

The donated items will benefit Clayton County students.

