Large fire at recycling plant sending plumes of smoke into sky

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are battling a large fire at a recycling plant in Clayton County.
Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman is on her way to the scene.
Investigators said the fire is unfolding at the Amerigo Metal Recycling plant along Forest Parkway in Morrow.
Channel 2 viewers sent in photos of large plumes of smoke billowing high into the sky from the fire.
Fire officials said there is no chemical danger to the surrounding area but expect the fire to burn for quite a while.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune in to the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Stepmother found guilty of murdering 10-year-old Emani Moss
- Gov. Kemp signs Georgia DUI breathalyzer bill
- Bodycam video shows former Falcons WR Roddy White shocked over traffic arrest
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}