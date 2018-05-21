  • High school student hit by car on way to school

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said a student was hit by a car on the way to school Monday morning. 

    The crash happened at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Highway 138. The student was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

    All lanes are blocked and deputies are urging drivers to avoid the area.

    Channel 2's Tom Jones is headed to the scene.

    We're working to learn more about the student's condition, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon

