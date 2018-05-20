WATCH LIVE: Democratic candidates for Georgia governor face-off on Channel 2

Channel 2 WSB-TV, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB will host two gubernatorial primary debates.
The debates will air today starting at 1 p.m. on Channel 2.
The candidates are seeking to replace Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, who is ineligible to run after having served two terms in office.
It’s the final debate before the primary election and will focus on getting answers to issues relevant to Georgia voters.
Topics will include illegal immigration, religious freedom, state income tax and the push for the new Amazon headquarters.
Channel 2 Action News Anchor Justin Farmer will moderate. Channel 2 Political Reporter Richard Elliot, AJC Political Reporter Greg Bluestein and WSB Radio Anchor Condace Pressley form the panel questioning the candidates.
There will be no live studio audience.
WSBTV.com and AJC.com will livestream the televised debates.
CMG Atlanta Radio will simulcast the audio on News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and wsbradio.com.
Viewers can also watch on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV streaming devices. Search “WSBTV” in the APP store.
