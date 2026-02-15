Shooting at closed dental office kills 1 in Atlanta, dentist questioned

ATLANTA — APD said a shooting Saturday afternoon inside a dental office has claimed a life of an unhoused man in Atlanta.

The dentist was taken to police headquarters for questioning, Channel 2’s Cory James reported on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Atlanta police said they responded to a shooting call at about 3:05 p.m. at 3412 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW.

The location is at the dentistry office of Dr. David Mays, which police say appears to have been closed for some time.

A neighbor across the street who did not want to be interviewed said she heard at last three rapid shots.

According to officers, Mays, 73, saw someone on one of his cameras and confronted the man. There was an exchange of gunfire.

Officers found a male who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

APD said the man shot is unhoused and believed to be 37 years old. Officers say he was hit at least once and died at the scene.

Officers said Saturday afternoon Mays is being questioned at police headquarters. It is unclear if he will face charges.

it is unclear if the unhoused man was living in the dentist office that police say has been closed for a while.

But officers say they knew of him.

James also asked if the unhoused man had a weapon but police said they’re still sorting through all of that.

