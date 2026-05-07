Hatchet attack suspect arrested at Clayton County homeless encampment

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect wanted for allegedly attacking several individuals with a hatchet was arrested at a homeless encampment in Clayton County.

Officers said they walked the encampment near Davidson Circle West and Davidson Parkway South on April 16 with only a picture and a description of the suspect.

The suspect then tried to run, but officers were able to catch up to him and take him into custody.

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In a Facebook post, the Clayton County Police Department commended the officers involved for their professionalism and dedication in ensuring community safety.

The suspect now faces charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Investigators have not identified the suspect at this point.

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