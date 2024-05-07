Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff visits Clayton County to discuss affordable housing

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff visited a Clayton County neighborhood under development by Habitat For Humanity to discuss affordable housing.

At the visit, Ossoff pushed for more affordable housing as he toured a Hampton neighborhood.

Ossoff said federal resources are at work helping support affordable housing like the project underway by Habitat and pointed out that the neighborhood has quality homes, and they’re affordable to all.

“These are beautiful homes, they are perfect for families with kids, they are affordably priced with an affordable mortgage,” Ossoff said during the tour.

Still, the senator said more affordable housing is needed across the metro Atlanta area.

At the tour, he said he’d be announcing more federal funding to address affordable housing to handle the crisis affecting Atlantans and other Georgians.

“This federal investment is going to support the overall effort,” Ossoff said of the project in Clayton County. He said there wasn’t enough affordable housing for families with children in the Atlanta area.

He said similar funding efforts were underway in Fulton County and Athens-Clarke County.

