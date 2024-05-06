Cobb County first grader joins high-IQ society, Mensa

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — 7-year-old Graham Chapman’s favorite pursuit involves an armful of books.

When he’s not reading, he’s thinking.

“I think a lot. Even more on days when I’m at home,” Graham said.

He reads books cover to cover, over and over.

“I don’t remember how many times precisely,” Graham said.

It has attracted the attention of the best and brightest.

“How smart is he?” Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen asked Graham’s mom.

“I don’t know. That’s a good question,” Faith Chapman said.

She received the answer from Mensa.

The High IQ Society invited Graham to join after seeing his test scores from Rocky Mount Elementary School’s Gifted Program.

He’s in the 99th percentile.

“He’s more engaging, more talkative, and has a better memory than any of us,” Graham’s dad Doug said.

It all started when his mother read books to him.

Now he reads to her.

“There are 4 spikes on the end of its tail,” Graham read aloud about the stegosaurus.

His IQ is at least 132.

Want to be like Graham?

“Read. Study. Do well on your testing,” Graham said.

Graham’s mom is a nurse practitioner, and dad is a doctor.

So Graham will likely be the next Doogie Howser, M.D.

Medical school, here he comes.

©2023 Cox Media Group