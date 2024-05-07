In wake of tragedy, Atlanta therapist recommends these steps when talking to your children

ATLANTA — After tragedies, like the medical emergency at Dunwoody High School on Monday, it can be difficult to discuss with your children.

A licensed therapist from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta spoke with Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer about steps parents and families can take to help them express their feelings, and let them know that they’re supported.

Jody Baumstein told Channel 2 Action News that parents should let their children know they’ll be there with them.

“Go into the conversation knowing your job is not to fix their feelings, your job is to be in their feelings with them, right there with them, showing them that you can handle it and nothing is too big and too scary for you,” Baumstein said.

Baumstein said parents should know there isn’t a magical answer that fixes everything, but if a child is struggling, it’s important to be there for them and reach out.

She shared these recommended steps for parents to take when getting ready to talk to their children after a tragedy:

Go into the conversation knowing your child doesn’t need an answer, they just know you’re there for them

Show your children you can handle their feelings and it’s not too scary

Follow your children’s lead when it comes to the conversation and ask open-ended questions that let them open up

Recognize that fear is normal but don’t tell them not to worry, instead remind them that they’re safe

Validate their feelings while making them feel more comfortable

Don’t make your children feel shame or embarrassment from feeling scared or anxious

