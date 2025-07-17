Forest Park officer involved in ‘severe accident’

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Forest Park police are investigating a major crash involving one of their own officers.
They say a “severe accident” happened on Thursday afternoon at Forest Parkway and Ash Street.
It’s unclear if the crash involved a patrol car or the extent of any injuries.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Details on the crash are “extremely limited” at this time, police say.
This is a developing story. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.
