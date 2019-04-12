Father says off-duty officer started argument over parking space, took ugly turn

RIVERDALE, Ga. - A father said an evening at a trampoline park almost turned violent when he had a dispute with an off-duty officer and his wife over a parking space.
Bryan Tucker told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that he took his seven kids to the Sky Zone trampoline park Sunday, and an off-duty officer got into an argument with him over his parking space.
This father says an off duty officer told his wife to get his weapon after a dispute over a parking space at a trampoline park. Why police are pursuing charges against the wife. That’s at 4. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/CPdN8vD6QC— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) April 12, 2019
Tucker told Jones that the officer began screaming and cursing at him. Witnesses said the officer's wife approached the family, looking as if she had a gun.
