CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police hope new surveillance video may help them track down the person behind a model's mysterious shooting death.
Someone shot Kelsey Quayle, 28, on her way to work in Clayton County last week.
The video police want you to see to help them track down the person behind the model's death, in a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Clayton County police want to talk to the people in cars caught on surveillance video near where Quayle crashed more than a week ago along upper Riverdale Road.
It was not until Quayle got to the hospital that doctors realized someone shot her in the neck.
Her family decided last week to remove her from life support.
TRENDING STORIES:
Quayle's family says she was new to town and did not know many people and surely did not have any enemies.
"It seems to us to be random at this time. We have not been advised in reference to anybody shooting in the area,” Clayton County Police Capt. Scott Stubbs said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}