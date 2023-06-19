‘Eric was never a threat:’ Mother pleads for justice after CCPD officer not indicted in son’s death

MORROW, Ga. — A mother is calling for justice after her son was killed in an officer-involved shooting.
Channel 2′s Tom Jones was outside the Clayton County Courthouse where the mother was protesting.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
“Tell the world that Eric was never a threat to that officer,” Valkevion Holmes could be heard saying through a bullhorn.
Valkevion Holmes son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes was shot and killed on Nov. 21, 2022, during a traffic stop involving a stolen car, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The shooting happened off Commerce Road, a little after 11:30 a.m. when an officer was investigating a stolen car parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC in Morrow.
On Monday, a grand jury decided not to indict the Clayton County officer who shot and killed Eric Holmes.
“He walked out of court. Free. With no charge, I don’t get it,” Valkevion Holmes said.
Why a grand jury decided not to indict the officer NEXT on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Tourist sub goes missing near Titanic wreck
- Video: Huge black bear seen wandering next to Georgia home
- Man fatally shoots older brother through bedroom door in Gwinnett County home, officials say
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group