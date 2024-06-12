Elderly man with dementia reported missing in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County are searching for an elderly man battling dementia who left his home late Tuesday night.
Officers say Joseph Boddie, 86, was last seen at his Autumn Drive home in Riverdale just after 11:30 p.m.
They say he is driving a white 1997 Ford LGT conventional pickup truck.
He was last seen wearing a white button-up shirt, gray and blue pants with black shoes.
Boddie is described as being 5′8″ tall and approximately 158 pounds.
Anyone who knows where he might be should call police at 770-477-3747.
