Delta flight attendants rally for union, better wages at Hartsfield-Jackson

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Delta Air Lines flight attendants are rallying for union representation, as many gathered at Delta’s conference for flight attendants and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to push for better wages and benefits.

The flight attendants are working to join the Association of Flight Attendants to gain union representation.

“We keep this airline running, and we keep showing up every day because we love Delta, and we want to unionize because this is how we protect Delta,” one flight attendant said during the demonstration.

Delta is currently the only major U.S. airline without unionized flight attendants.

The push for unionization has been ongoing for years, with flight attendants advocating for not only better pay but also improved working conditions, especially during challenging times like summer travel disruptions and holiday periods.

Kara Wargo, a flight attendant involved in the unionization effort, told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that the movement is not solely about pay but also about achieving parity with unionized pilots regarding work rules and scheduling.

“The fact is, I need to know what I can depend on every time that I come to work,” Wargo said.

In response to the unionization efforts, Delta issued a statement to Channel 2 Action News, saying, “Delta respects our employees’ right to decide if union representation is right for them. We believe our direct relationship with employees has proven to be stronger, faster, and more effective in driving improvements.”

Despite Delta’s stance, the flight attendants remain determined.

“Our momentum is going to carry us there. And going to carry us there soon,” one flight attendant said.

However, they have not disclosed how close they are to reaching the 50% threshold, only indicating they are “within spitting distance.”

As the push for unionization continues, Delta flight attendants are hopeful that their efforts will soon lead to the formation of a union, providing them with the representation they seek.

