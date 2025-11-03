Douglasville woman poses as deputy targeting victims in nationwide fraud scheme: Officials

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A metro Atlanta woman has been arrested for her role in a multi-state fraud scheme, impersonating law enforcement officers, targeting victims across the United States, authorities said.

Alisha Chejuan Ester, 47, of Douglasville, was arrested on Oct. 27 by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. She is charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device and third-degree grand theft.

Authorities said Ester and her accomplices, who were operating from within the Georgia Department of Corrections, posed as deputies from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

They contacted victims, claiming they had missed court dates or had outstanding warrants, demanding payment to avoid prosecution, deputies said.

The scheme swindled victims through various electronic means, exploiting their fear and trust in law enforcement, according to authorities. Victims were targeted in multiple states, including Florida, Arizona, and Tennessee.

Ester was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., and booked into the Duval County Jail.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office says that law enforcement will never call to demand payment over the phone, especially in the form of gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers.

