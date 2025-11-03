3 charged after young mother killed during fight in Carrollton neighborhood

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton police have announced the arrests of three suspects accused of murder.

On Sunday afternoon, Carrollton police arrested Cyntez Worthy, 23, of Villa Rica, Jamine Hutchinson, 31, of Villa Rica, and Zontavius Vaughn, 26, of Carrollton.

All three have been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Their arrests come after a fight ended in gunfire Sunday morning. Carrollton police said three people were shot, including Lareon Brown, 26, of Carrollton, who died at the scene.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims spoke with a neighbor who said she knew Brown by her nickname “Ladybug.” She says Brown had a small child about two years old.

“It’s scary, it’s scary because it could be us. You know what I’m saying? It could have ricocheted. Then, to know it was a young girl, I would hope to know they didn’t mean to shoot her,” the neighbor said.

The two other victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their ages, identities and current conditions have not been released.

The suspects were booked into the Carroll County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation. Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact them. Callers can remain anonymous by reaching out to 911 or the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.

