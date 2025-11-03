Spelman College receives $38 million from MacKenzie Scott

ATLANTA — Spelman College announced Monday that it had received a $38 million unrestricted gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

According to the college, the donation is aimed at expanding student access and advancing technology at the institution.

This contribution marks Scott’s second major investment in Spelman College in five years, following a previous $20 million gift in 2020.

Spelman College officials said the funds will be used to enhance financial aid and scholarship support, ensuring that talented students can complete their education regardless of financial background, and to modernize the college’s technology infrastructure.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“We are profoundly grateful to MacKenzie Scott for this incredibly generous and unrestricted $38 million gift to Spelman College,” Spelman Interim President Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, C’84, said in a statement. “This investment is a powerful affirmation of our mission and our commitment to educational excellence and equity.”

The gift will allow Spelman to address two of its most pressing strategic priorities: expanding financial aid and scholarship support and investing in state-of-the-art technology infrastructure.

These improvements are intended to enhance the academic experience, improve administrative efficiency, and prepare students for a digitally driven world.

Spelman College, founded in 1881, is a leading liberal arts college recognized globally for the education of women of African descent. Located in Atlanta, the college serves 2,300 students and is known for producing Black women who complete Ph.D.s in STEM fields.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group