Complaints allege judge's delay in trying cases endangers community

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News is digging into complaints against a local judge.
Two defendants previously scheduled to appear in Judge Michael Garrett courtroom on family violence case were later accused of murder.
There are now questions about what role, if any, the Clayton County state court judge played in the process.
“It is ludicrous to think that because a case is pending in his court that he would be responsible for a murder,” Garrett’s attorney Jackie Patterson said.
But a Judicial Qualifications Commission memo dated Oct. 15, 2018, describes complaints filed against Garrett.
One section says, “Judge Garrett’s delay in trying criminal cases endangers the local community. Since these complaints were filed, two defendants, who had family violence cases pending before Judge Garrett, have been charged with murdering the victim of their pending case.”
Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne is getting answers and combing through the complaints, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
