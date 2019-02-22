All lanes reopen after crash on I-285 near airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Interstate 285 has reopened after a crash involving several cars in Clayton County.
The accident shut down the interstate at Riverdale Road near the airport for around an hour Friday afternoon.
There were heavy delays.
GRIDLOCK ALERT: Clayton Co.; Multi-Vehicle; Crash: I-285/eb (outer loop) before Riverdale Rd.; (exit 60); only the left shoulder is open; heavy delays; use I-75/85; https://t.co/kTgeaYu0Zi; #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/8Br3bOTEaC— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) February 22, 2019
