College Park mom, 3-year-old escape Easter house fire by climbing out 2nd story window

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — An Easter morning house fire left a young mother in College Park and her 3-year-old daughter without a home.

The Clayton County Fire Department said the house fire happened on Batson Court.

Officials said crews got to the house, a two-story triplex, and saw heavy fire on the left side of the building, but only one unit was involved.

Crews performed an “aggressive interior attack” to put the fire out, but before they arrived, witnesses told fire crews that the mom, 27-year-old Keniaha Mcintosh, and her daughter Kamryn had escaped through a second-story window.

Now, the mom is asking for help moving forward.

Mcintosh has a GoFundMe set up to find help to get back on her feet, while also sharing the details of their harrowing escape from the house.

According to Mcintosh, “We woke up to a fire tearing through our home in Atlanta. A stranger passing by saw the flames and screamed to wake us up. In those terrifying moments, I had to make the hardest decision of my life—I threw my baby girl out of a second-story window to save her. Thank God, the stranger caught her.”

Then she jumped out too.

For now, Mcintosh and her daughter are staying at a hotel, with help from the American Red Cross.

Due to the fire, “the apartment, our clothes, our belongings, my car and even my work laptop” are gone. Mcintosh did not have renter’s insurance, so she is “working to figure out responsibility” with the landlord.

