Clayton County police searching for missing woman with mental disorder

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Clayton County police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing, endangered woman.

Kori Thomas, 42, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Jonesboro. Police say she is diagnosed with a mental disorder, but did not specify which one.

She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, approximately 118 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.

She may be traveling on foot.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, extension 8.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group