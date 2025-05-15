Clayton County police, loved ones unveil new memorial to fallen officers

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County officers took part of the day to remember those who died in the line of duty.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson was at a memorial ceremony in Jonesboro, where officials unveiled a new honor for their fallen heroes.

Thursday was a somber day at the Clayton County Police Headquarters, where officers stood and family members remembered the law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

For Sheena Evans, it’ll be 20 years on Oct. 18 since her brother, Sgt. Mike Davis, was killed while responding to a call in the fall of 2005.

“I don’t care how many years go by, it still feels like yesterday that you got the call, you got the notification, life is never the same after that,” Evans told Channel 2 Action News.

She said her brother was the kindest, most loving person, “the best big brother that I could ever ask for,” saying she misses him terribly.

Thursday, the space of loss was momentarily replaced by hugs and fellowship, of friends who have become forever family.

Retired Clayton County officer and now chaplain Rebecca Brown is Evans’ “sister in blue.”

“Mike and I were friends, we never parted a conversation without ending with ‘I love you,’” Brown said.

As part of the memorial service in Jonesboro, two police helicopters did a flyover, with one separating off in honor of the fallen officers.

A bell was run as well, eight times, in honor of each life lost.

“It’s something we live with, a loss that we live with every day, but the fact that the county remembers, it’s humbling and it’s a point of gratitude, just to say thank you for remembering our officers,” Evans said.

