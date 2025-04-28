Clayton County police looking for missing 75-year-old woman

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for a missing woman.

Vera Smith, 75, was last seen Sunday afternoon on the 2600 block of Brookwood Avenue in Rex, Georgia.

Police say she wandered from her home. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with cherries on it, black pants, and black shoes.

She is approximately five feet, three inches tall, weighs about 125 lbs., and has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her location or make contact with her, please call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

