Teen victim in Jonesboro shooting identified

JONESBORO, Ga. — The Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teenage victim in a shooting in Jonesboro over the weekend.

On Saturday, a 17-year-old was shot in the head while at a home on Villa Way.

The Clayton County ME told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that the teenager was Darrico Weir, of Jonesboro.

The teen’s mother, who asked not to be identified, told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that he died on Sunday after being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police told Channel 2’s Cory James on Saturday that two people were being questioned that may have been connected to the incident but it was unclear if they were taken into custody.

Weir’s mother told Channel 2 Action News on Sunday that he did not live in the house where the shooting happened, but was there to clean the gutters.

She said her son did yard and home maintenance work for people around the neighborhood.

Weir’s mother described him as “a good kid” and doesn’t know why anyone would shoot him.

