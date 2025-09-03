Clayton County honors woman on her 102nd birthday

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Commission gave a proclamation during Tuesday’s meeting to a woman celebrating her 102nd birthday.

“Iren Wilson was born on September 2, 1923 Bessemer, Alabama, and for 102 years has lived in life of faith, service, and love. She is the proud mother of 11 children. Seven sons and four daughters with 34 grandchildren,” a council member said during the meeting. “And, has opened her home and her heart not only to family, but countless children in the community.”

She is known as “Mama Seals” to her family. Wilson spent 30 years as a maintenance engineer at Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio.

She later moved to Atlanta to be under the loving care of her family.

