Clayton County family pleads for help finding loved one’s killer

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County family is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or people responsible for killing their loved one.

Chamblee police say Abdul Hydara, 31, was an innocent bystander when someone shot and killed him outside a nightclub in the early morning hours of Aug. 3.

Police said Hydara was in a parking lot off Laventure Drive waiting for his cousin who was inside the club and meeting an acquaintance who he was looking to buy a car from when someone drove by and started shooting.

“It was a very difficult moment for us,” said Hydara’s sister, Royimatou Hydara.

Relatives described Hydara as a man with a dream.

“He feel like he could take care of everybody. That’s the person he is,” Royimatou Hydara said.

An imam in the community, Hydara was also a dedicated son, brother, husband, and father of two.

“He was always working, three jobs trying to send money back home,” said family friend, Banka Manneh.

The Gambian immigrant’s life was cut short, police say, because of a dispute between people attending the after-hours club across the street.

“We have someone who should not be dead right now because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Chamblee Police Detective David Findlay said.

Chamblee police released surveillance video showing men they are looking for and the black Escalade they were driving.

“It came out of the parking lot, headed towards Buford Highway,” Findlay said. “It makes a U-turn then comes back up Laventure Drive toward Shallowford Road. The victim was struck twice in his back. One to the back of the head, one to his left shoulder blade.”

Police said the Escalade has a drive-out tag.

Meanwhile, the family said they are praying for the people who committed this crime against their loved one.

“Somebody take his life like this, we wouldn’t expect that, but we pray to Allah,” Hydara’s father, Yakubaa Hydara, said.

The family hopes someone will recognize the suspects and contact authorities.

“We want justice,” Royimatou Hydara said. “We want them stopped before they hurt anyone else like they did to him and to us.”

The Gambian Embassy is also involved in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chamblee police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or text CSGA to 738477.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

