Clayton County road and bridge ‘shut down until further notice’ over falling concrete

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police say Highway 42 near Old Toney Road is “shut down until further notice” because of falling concrete.
Officers said a major accident happened along the road because of falling concrete from the overhead railroad bridge.
We are working to learn more about what is happening with repairs to the bridge and if there is anyone injured from the falling concrete.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Pregnant Gwinnett teen’s body found in woods, ex-boyfriend charged with lying to police
- Man falls out of kayak on GA river, comes face-to-face with an alligator
- Milton man suing daughter of RHOA star after car wreck he claims she caused
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group