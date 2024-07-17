Clayton County road and bridge ‘shut down until further notice’ over falling concrete

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police say Highway 42 near Old Toney Road is “shut down until further notice” because of falling concrete.

Officers said a major accident happened along the road because of falling concrete from the overhead railroad bridge.

We are working to learn more about what is happening with repairs to the bridge and if there is anyone injured from the falling concrete.

