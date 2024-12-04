Clayton County breaking ground on new $11.4 million fire HQ, $7.2 million Fire Station No. 1

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for not one, but two facilities for the fire department on Wednesday.

The ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. for the new fire headquarters and Fire Station No. 1 on Garden Walk Blvd in Riverdale.

County officials said the new facilities are needed since the fire department has tripled in size over past 30 years. In 2024, Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services have taken over Lovejoy and Riverdale fire services.

Officials said the $11.4 million headquarters will replace the current administration building. The funding comes from the Fire Fund Capital Reserve Revenue.

“In addition to office and meeting spaces, the Fire Headquarters will house a first of its kind clinic staffed with doctors, nurse practitioners, and paramedics, to mentally and physically treat all 451 fire department personnel,” said Deputy Chief Operating Officer Landry Merkison.

Meanwhile, the new Fire Station No. 1 will cost around $7.2 million through Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding. The new fire station will have three bays and cover over 10,689 square feet.

“Fire Station No. 1 has served the citizens of Clayton County for more than 38 years without any major renovations,” said Interim Fire Chief Tim Sweat. “The facility will become the department’s logistical hub for equipment and vehicles.”

Construction for both buildings, which will be located next to each other, will happen at the same time.

