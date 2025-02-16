Power restored at Clayton Co. Jail after fallen tree caused complete outage

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Jail experienced a complete power outage for several hours on Sunday morning after severe storms swept across North Georgia.

According to a spokesperson for Georgia Power, a tree that fell due to the storms caused the outage that affected the entire jail.

Though the jail is equipped with emergency power generators, Sheriff Levon Allen said it was unclear what systems, if any, were operating when the power went out.

The outage began at approximately 4 a.m.

Allen said the only light available inside the jail was the illuminated exit signs.

Kitchen operations were down, preventing meal preparation.

The coolers and refrigerators were off, which is concerning to jail staff regarding how long food could be preserved.

The infirmary was without power, which affected inmates who required breathing machines and other critical medical equipment.

All computers, phone lines, and internet service was down, limiting communication inside and outside the jail.

Officers and medical staff were on high alert.

Staff were arranging for alternative meal plans and medical accommodations.

Allen said the jail building is the responsibility of the owners, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners.

