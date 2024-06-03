Black Wall Street Business Expo brings in hundreds for small businesses

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The third annual Black Wall Street Business Expo took place Saturday in Clayton County.

The event pays homage to African American heritage.

It included black-owned vendors and a panel discussion on building financial wealth in the black community.

“It’s very important for us to be here at the Black Wall Street Expo because we believe in helping to ensure that even our African American businesses are equipped with the knowledge first-hand that they need to qualify for loans,” said Reina Jones of Delta Community Credit Union.

The next Wall Street Black business expo will be on August 9 in College Park.

