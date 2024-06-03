APS won’t have summer school, programs on Monday amid city’s water issues

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools won’t have any summer school programs on Monday as the city works to rectify its water main break issues.

This comes as the city has been impacted by multiple water main breaks and a boil water advisory since Friday.

Channel 2 Action News is bringing the latest updates on the boil water advisory, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The district says it will reconvene in person once the boil water advisories have been lifted and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division gives the proper authorization.

The district asks families to remain patient in the meantime.

All employees who aren’t essential staff will work remotely on Monday.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta water outage in its third day as crews work to repair water main break

©2024 Cox Media Group