Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta keeps its title as world’s busiest airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — In what is probably not a surprise, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was named the world’s busiest airport again.

Officials said it was proof the Atlanta airport was still a “key hub for connecting travelers worldwide.”

According to airport officials, the Airports Council International World said once again, the Atlanta airport had the most travelers pass through its gates in 2023.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“As the world’s busiest airport, we are proud to uphold our reputation as a global hub of connectivity and excellence,” Jan Lennon, the interim General Manager of ATL said in a statement. “This remarkable feat underscores the unwavering commitment and collaborative efforts of our team, airline partners, and the City of Atlanta. We constantly endeavor to provide exceptional service and a seamless travel experience for all of our passengers.”

The airport said they had 104.7 million passengers in 2023, topping ACI’s list globally.

RELATED STORIES:

“Hartsfield-Jackson is not only a critical asset for our city but also for the global aviation community,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “Its continued success underscores Atlanta’s position as a major international gateway. We are proud of the Airport’s achievements and look forward to its continued growth and contributions to our economy.”

Airport officials also said that not only was the number of passengers up 11.7%, but even the number of aircraft movements were up by more than 7% from 2022 to 2023, though they cited data in the ACI’s report on the world’s 20 busiest airports.

The Atlanta Airport saw almost 776,000 takeoffs and landings in 2023, which airport officials said “reflects a strong recovery in global aviation activity and the Airport’s ability to efficiently handle increased traffic.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta teen creates charity to give prescription eyeglasses to people who are unhoused

©2024 Cox Media Group