Atlanta’s airport is one of the most stress-free in the U.S., new study shows

ATLANTA — The world’s busiest airport is also one of the most stress-free nationwide, according to a new study.

MarketWatch looked at all the major airports across the U.S. and compared them based on several factors, including average fares, delayed and canceled flights, TSA wait times and more.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was ranked as the second-best airport when it comes to keeping stress levels down.

Researchers found that about 18.5% percent of flights were delayed and less than 1% were canceled.

Average airfare and security wait times were slightly higher than the rest of the top five airports with wait times of 13 minutes and an average price of $400.40.

TRENDING STORIES:

The honor of being the most stress-free airport in the country went to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The bottom spot on the leaderboard went to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

You can read the full study here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Morrow officer, suspect shot outside restaurant after police respond to parking lot fight

©2024 Cox Media Group