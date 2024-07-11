Boyfriend named person of interest in Atlanta man’s death says he’s ‘grieving’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The boyfriend of an Atlanta man found dead in Alabama released a statement through his attorney saying he is “currently grieving the death of his loved one.”

Deundray Cottrell disappeared in Birmingham after he and his boyfriend, Julian Morris, visited his sister’s house for the July 4th holiday. Police found Cottrell’s body the next day.

Police have named Morris as a person of interest, but not a suspect, in Cottrell’s disappearance and death. On Wednesday night, an attorney for Morris said his client wants answers too.

“Mr. Morris is a college-educated veteran whom has served his country faithfully as a Marine. He has no prior misdemeanor or felony convictions. Despite the false narratives that are being promulgated about him in this situation, he loved Deundray Cottrell and is currently grieving the death of his loved one,” attorney Victor Revill wrote.

“Mr. Morris wants answers as well and is awaiting those answers after a full and thorough investigation has been completed. Under the advice of counsel, he will not be giving any further statements at this time,” he added.

Birmingham police said Morris was the last person to see or hear from Cottrell before he disappeared. Investigators spoke with Morris before Cottrell’s body was found.

“Since Deundray Cottrell’s body was discovered, Julian Morris, his family, and his legal counsel have NOT spoken with BPD detectives,” police said. “BPD respects Julian Morris’ wish to not provide a statement.”

