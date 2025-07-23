Amazon van catches fire on Clayton County road

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — It’s already a hot Georgia summer, but on Tuesday in Clayton County, an Amazon delivery van had a more blazing hot experience.

According to Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services, the crews from fire engines 4 and 9 jumped into action after an Amazon delivery van caught fire.

The flaming photos shared by the fire department show crews working to put it out Tuesday afternoon.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information on the driver, cause of the fire and where it happened and are waiting for a response.

