Smyrna City Council approves deal with Google Fiber to allow installation

SMYRNA, Ga. — The Smyrna City Council approved a partnership with Google Fiber at Monday’s meeting.

Going forward, Google will be able to access public right of ways to install lines across the city for high-speed internet.

According to council documents, the request from Google Fiber was made due to their “need to install new infrastructure to be able to provide constituents with fiber network to be able to utilize TV and Wi-Fi capabilities.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The text of the license agreement between Smyrna and Google Fiber says that the internet deal for installation is non-exclusive and says the cost of installation and materials are solely the responsibility of Google Fiber.

Additional information in the agreement shows that the fiber wiring will be installed in parts of the city “where all transmission and distribution facilities of the public utilities providing electric and communications services are required by city code.”

RELATED STORIES:

Installation of fiber must also be done with “reasonable care” to minimize any potential risks to people and property, risks of soil erosion and pollution of surface or groundwater.

Google Fiber will also have to pay the City of Smyrna a franchise fee equal to 2% of gross revenue for use of public right of ways.

Smyrna is not the only city in the metro Atlanta area that has or will have an agreement with Google Fiber for installation.

One example in the nearby area is Brookhaven, which recently suspended further installations of Google Fiber due to disruptions to gas and water utilities related to construction work.

The City of Brookhaven issued a stop work order for Google Fiber on Dec. 14, 2024, after a gas main was ruptured near an elementary school.

The stop order was lifted, with caveats, a few days later “in the sprit of progress,” Brookhaven Mayor John Park said previously.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to City of Smyrna staff and a representative for Google Fiber to ask about what steps the city is taking to mitigate or prevent similar circumstances.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group