‘Always had a smile:’ Community mourns beloved Clayton Co. officer known for her kind heart

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

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The Clayton County Police Department announced Tuesday that Ofc. Katrina D. Kanu died on Monday. The department shared the news in a statement, remembering Kanu as a compassionate officer who dedicated herself to serving others both in and out of uniform.

“She always had a smile on her face and concern in her heart for everyone she met,” the department said.

According to the department, Kanu joined the CCPD in September 2022 and served the citizens of Clayton County with honor and distinction throughout her career.

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Colleagues described her as a kind-hearted person who deeply loved her family and friends and left a lasting impact on those who knew her.

The department is asking the community to keep Kanu’s family, friends and fellow officers in their thoughts during this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

The cause of death was not immediately released.

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